Woman sought by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman wanted for questioning in a fraud case and for outstanding warrants.
According to the sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Takeley Montresse Clark is wanted for questioning in connection to a financial transaction card fraud case. She also has an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear in state court.
Clark is 5-feet-3-inches tall and around 190 lbs. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Inv. Jon Hixon or any financial crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
