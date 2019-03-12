SRP Park to Host USC Aiken v. Augusta University

NORTH AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Augusta University baseball makes its first trip to SRP Park to host USC Aiken on Thursday, Mar. 28. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
VIP ticket sales open up to GreenJackets season seat holders, sponsors & both Augusta University and USC Aiken Alumni Clubs on Friday, Mar. 15 10 a.m. - midnight. Augusta University and USC Aiken Alumni members will receive correspondence from their respective schools.
Individual tickets go on-sale to the general public at the SRP Park Box Office on Monday, Mar. 18th at 9 a.m. and online at 10 a.m.
Clint Bryant, Augusta University Director of Athletics, said: “I really appreciate the opportunity afforded to AU Baseball by the GreenJackets organization. We have had a tremendous working relationship. This gives our coaches and student athletes a first-class playing experience at one of the best baseball venues in the country, SRP Park.”
GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger added: “We are excited to welcome Augusta University and USC Aiken to host a Baseball Border Bash with bragging rights on the line at SRP Park. This is another great opportunity for the community to come out and support regional baseball and pack SRP Park as the countdown to Opening Day is underway!”
$1 from every ticket will go to benefit the USC Aiken Baseball Program after their bus fire Sunday, Mar. 10.
