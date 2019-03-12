Search warrants against Dowless in NC-9 investigation to be released

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - More information was made public Tuesday in connection to the criminal investigation into NC’s 9th Congressional District.
A state judge has ruled three search warrants executed against McCrae Dowless be unsealed. WBTV first told you in February about the warrants - which were executed by investigators with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
The warrants sought banking and phone records related to Dowless, who worked for Republican Mark Harris in the 2018 election.
Dowless was indicted in late February on election-related charges stemming from the 2016 general election and 2018 primary.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously to hold a new election in late February at the abrupt end of a four-day hearing into voting irregularities in the district, specifically in Bladen and Robeson Counties.
WBTV and a coalition of media outlets took legal action last week to unseal the three search warrants, which had previously been secret.
On Wednesday, a Superior Court judge ruled the warrants be unsealed, stating “The arguments in favor of public access outweigh the need for sealing.”
WBTV was first to uncover information about the warrants’ existence in February when a reporter from the station found two of the three warrants listed in a log of sealed warrants maintained by the Wake County Clerk of Court.
The third warrant, the existence of which was first reported by WRAL, was returned last Friday.
The documents are expected to be released as soon as Wednesday.
