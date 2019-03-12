Operation GUNSMOKE: 26 arrested on gun, drug charges

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - On Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officials from across the CSRA held a press conference at the new Aiken Department of Public Safety headquarters to discuss the results of a long-time investigation into illegal gang activity in our area.
On Tuesday morning, posts began circulating on social media about a large law enforcement presence across the area. People spotted ATF agents in Augusta in unmarked vehicles getting ready for a large operation. That turned out to be Operation GUNSMOKE.
The investigation started with just 1 suspect: a member of the Bloods street gang in Aiken County. The investigation eventually spread across the river into Georgia and over 1 year later, has resulted in the arrest of 26 individuals: 17 in South Carolina and 9 in Georgia.
The prosecution is still in its early phases and the investigation into these crimes is still ongoing. From law enforcement in the room, the message is clear: “There will be more arrests. If we didn’t get you today, we will be coming again.” and “We will not tolerate gang-related violence in our neighborhoods."
