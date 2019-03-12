North Augusta man arrested for distributing child porn

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - A North Augusta man has been arrested for child pornography charges.
SC Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 46-year-old Richard Wayne Beach Tuesday afternoon. He’s charged with 4 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for his role in distributing child pornography. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge.
Beach was arrested by investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigation, and the U.S. Secret Service.
