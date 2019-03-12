Freebies on National Pancake Day

Since 2006, IHOP’s National Pancake Day has raised more than $30 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for pediatric patients, including the nearly 100,000 children treated annually at Children’s Hospital of Georgia. Funds raised locally in previous years have gone toward renovations in CHOG’s level IV NICU, the special care nursery, the PICU, pediatric surgery resources, blanket warmers and much more.