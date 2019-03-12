Freebies on National Pancake Day

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Mar. 12 is National Pancake Day! Several restaurants are offering some freebies to celebrate.
IHOP restaurants serve free short stacks of their famous buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mar. 12 at locations in Augusta, Evans, North Augusta, and Aiken. In lieu of the meal cost, IHOP guests are encouraged to make a voluntary donation to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
Since 2006, IHOP’s National Pancake Day has raised more than $30 million to provide life-saving treatment, programs and medical equipment for pediatric patients, including the nearly 100,000 children treated annually at Children’s Hospital of Georgia. Funds raised locally in previous years have gone toward renovations in CHOG’s level IV NICU, the special care nursery, the PICU, pediatric surgery resources, blanket warmers and much more.
Metro Diner on Washington Road is also celebrating by offering kids 12 and under a free stack of 6 silver dollar pancakes.
