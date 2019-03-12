Fort Gordon and SRNS collaborate to train veterans

Service members already have to take a Soldier for Life transition program before retiring, due to high unemployment rates in veterans. Gaston said the programs have led to Fort Gordon ranking sixth for lowest average of unemployment rate. Gaston said, "Our service members are getting out and not having to revert to unemployment conversation. They are actually able to obtain viable employment once they exit the military.” In addition to being able to find jobs, she said our service members here say if they get a good opportunity in the area, they would definitely stay.