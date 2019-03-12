Augusta GreenJackets announce 2019 booming fireworks schedule

ALBANY (WFXG) - The Augusta GreenJackets released the dates of 10 fireworks extravaganzas at SRP Park in 2019.
The GreenJackets have partnered with East Coast Pyrotechnics to feature fireworks on the following dates:
- Saturday, Apr. 20 v. Charleston RiverDogs at 6:05 p.m.
- Saturday, May 4 v. Hagerstown Suns at 6:05 p.m.
- Sunday, May 26 v. Greenville Drive at 6:35 p.m.
- Saturday, Jun. 8 v. Kannapolis Intimidators at 6:05 p.m.
- Saturday, Jun. 29 v. Lexington Legends at 6:05 p.m.
- Thursday, Jul. 4 v. Kannapolis Intimidators at 6:35 p.m.
- Saturday, Jul. 6 v. Kannapolis Intimidators at 6:05 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 3 v. Hickory Crawdads at 6:05 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 24 v. Lexington Legends at 6:05 p.m.
- Sunday, Sep. 1 v. Columbia Fireflies at 6:35 p.m.
Brandon Greene, Augusta GreenJackets General Manager, said: “Opening Day is only 34 days, which means only 39 days until our first firework show in 2019! Last year, every fireworks show was sold out at SRP Park and we are hoping everyone is excited for year two!”
Also, on Jun. 14, the GreenJackets will be the first professional baseball team to ever host a drone light show. Single game tickets for all fireworks shows will go on sale at a later date.
