Woman shot near Checkers on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A woman was shot in the back while driving along the 2600 block of Deans Bridge Road Sunday night. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating.
The woman told investigators a vehicle pulled up as she was driving north, and someone shot her around 9 p.m. Deputies say she was taken to a local hospital.
A white Chevrolet Camaro sat in the Checkers parking lot as investigators checked out the vehicle and talked to witnesses. Business appeared to be going on as usual, restaurant employees continued to take orders while a Richmond County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle’s lights flashed in the middle of the road.
At this time we don’t have information on the woman’s condition, a person(s) of interest or motive.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.