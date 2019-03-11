Two planes strike tails at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFXG) - Sunday morning, two planes were at their gates when they unexpectedly made contact, one of those planes headed to Augusta. According to a statement from American Airlines, the two American Eagle aircraft “came in contact with each other while one aircraft was pulling back from the gate.”
There were no reported injuries to the crew or passengers on flights AA5141 from CLT to Augusta (AGS) and AA5366 from CLT to Nashville (BNA). The statement says both aircraft were taken out of service for inspection and customers who were affected have been booked onto other flights.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.