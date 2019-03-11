Suspect wanted for card fraud at Augusta pharmacies

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 2 women in connection to financial card fraud at several Augusta-area pharmacies.
Martha Marie Lovett is wanted for financial card fraud at a CVS and 2 Walgreens stores in the Augusta area on Feb. 28. Lovett is 5-feet-5-inches tall and around 160 lbs.
Additionally, the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help identifying another woman wanted for questioning in connection to card fraud at those pharmacies. She may be in the company of Lovett.
If you have any information about Lovett’s whereabouts or the identify of the other woman, please contact Inv. Kevin Link or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1034 or 706-821-1020.
