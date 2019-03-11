Midweek Cool Down

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Mostly dry tonight across the CSRA with a few sprinkles across our southern communities. Our Monday morning commute will be mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s heading out the door. Remember the sunrise will be at 7:44 a.m. in the morning after this weekend’s time change! We’ll mostly cloudy but highs still make it to the mid 70s. Cooler air will filter in by midweek with morning lows in the upper 40s.
Our next best chance of rain arrives ahead of our next cold front on Friday. There is still a chance for scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday with highs only in the low to mid 60s and morning lows in the 40s.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
