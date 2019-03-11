Midweek Cool Down

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Mostly dry tonight across the CSRA with a few sprinkles across our southern communities. Our Monday morning commute will be mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s heading out the door. Remember the sunrise will be at 7:44 a.m. in the morning after this weekend’s time change! We’ll mostly cloudy but highs still make it to the mid 70s. Cooler air will filter in by midweek with morning lows in the upper 40s.