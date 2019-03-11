Inaugural Columbia County Career and College Expo happening Tuesday

GROVETOWN (WFXG) - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce and the Columbia County School District hold the inaugural Columbia County Career and College Expo Tuesday, Mar. 12 at 5:00 p.m. at the Columbia County Exhibition Center in Grovetown.
The event is free to all middle school and high school students and parents in the Greater Augusta region. Over 100 colleges, universities and area and regional businesses have registered to participate.
The goal of the Expo is to identify clear pathways from high school to a future career, whether that includes a four-year university, a two-year degree at a technical school or trade school, or going directly into the workforce.
