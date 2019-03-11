Fort Gordon and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions team up to help transitioning service members

FORT GORDON (WFXG) - Fort Gordon and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions are collaborating to provide transitioning Service Members an opportunity to participate in an Occupational Safety and Health training program to strengthen their career capabilities and connect with viable employment.
The Department of Human Resources hosts an official Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions and Fort Gordon Monday, Mar. 11.
Once officially signed, the Occupational Safety and Health Training becomes one of Fort Gordon’s Career Skills Program opportunities for interested Service Members who are within 180 days of their separation/retirement date from the military.
