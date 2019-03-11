Augusta man killed in crash on Jimmy Dyess Pkwy.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of 35-year-old Bennel Shaw of Brenda Ct., who was killed in a crash in Augusta.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 11, Shaw lost control of his vehicle on Jimmy Dyess Pkwy. at Belair Rd. The vehicle overturned several times. Shaw was not restrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries a little before 2 p.m. Monday.
Shaw died of blunt force trauma. No autopsy will be performed.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.