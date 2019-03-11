Augusta asking for public input on Lake Olmstead renovations and future plans

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Augusta's Recreation and Parks Department is asking for the public's input to guide future requests for funding to make additional improvements to facilities at Lake Olmstead.
The department has been working with project consultants 2KM to draft a plan for improvements for the Julian Smith Casino, BBQ Pit and Gazebo. Proposed updates include restroom upgrades at both facilities, changes to bring both facilities into better safety code compliance in the kitchens, electrical updates to the Gazebo, and new energy-efficient windows for the casino.
A public meeting is set for on Mar. 14, starting at 6 p.m. at the Julian Smith Casino, 2200 Broad Street, Augusta, as an opportunity for the public to view and comment on the draft design, as well as hear updates and share comments about upcoming improvements to other parks within the Augusta Recreation and Parks network.
For more information about this and other Recreation and Parks projects, visit https://www.augustaga.gov/2029/Planning-Development-Administrative.
