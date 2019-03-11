Aiken man killed in crash on Talatha Church Rd.

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - An Aiken man was killed and another was left injured after a crash Monday morning in Aiken.
According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Talatha Church Rd. near Whiskey Rd. The 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Leon Hosey was traveling east on Talatha Church Rd. when he drifted off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The passenger of the car, 61-year-old Staple Lawrence of Vine St. was unrestrained in the passenger seat.
Both men were taken to Augusta University Medical Center. Lawrence was pronounced dead at the hospital just before noon. Hosey’s condition is unknown as of the time of this article.
Lawrence’s body will be autopsied in Newberry Tuesday. South Carolina Highway Patrol and M.A.I.T. are investigating.
