Thunderstorms Possible Sunday

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Mostly cloudy and dry this evening, perfect for outdoor plans! Temperatures hold in the 60s this evening, falling to the upper 50s to lower 60s at sunrise on Sunday. The morning into the early afternoon will be mostly dry, but showers and the chance for thunderstorms returns in the afternoon.
There is a marginal risk for severe storms across the CSRA with the main threat of isolated damaging wind. The weather will quiet down in the evening with drier air filtering in.
Highs only make it to the mid 70s on Monday with mostly dry conditions through the first half of the week. Rain chances increase into the weekend, which could put a damper on some St. Patrick’s Day plans. Stay tuned for updates!
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
