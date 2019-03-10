Tape appears to show R. Kelly sexually abusing girls, attorney Gloria Allred says

Kelly has been trailed for decades by allegations that he victimized women and girls, and he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 related to a tape that prosecutors said showed him having sex with a girl as young as 13. He and his attorneys have repeatedly denied allegations of sexual misconduct, and he has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed last month in Chicago. In an interview that aired Wednesday and Thursday on "CBS This Morning," Kelly pleaded with viewers to believe that he never had sex with anyone under age 17 and never held anyone against their will.