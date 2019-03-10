GBI: Grovetown man accused of charging at officers with airsoft gun fatally shot

ATHENS COUNTY (WFXG) - On Friday an officer involved shooting in Athens left one Grovetown man dead. Officers with the Athens-Clarke Police Department (ACCPD) say 34 year-old Thomas Swinford was believed to be armed with a weapon.
Once the officers encountered Swinford they say he was waving what seemed to be a firearm, in a threatening manner. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the officers asked him to drop the weapon, but Swinford ignored the commands and then charged at the officers with the gun in his had pointed in the officer’s direction.
When Swinford charged the officers, they began to shoot him in what they say was self defense. According to the GBI, after the shooting the officer’s involved immediately gave first aid.
Swinford was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Upon investigation, authorities found he did have an airsoft replica style handgun.
ACCPD says there were seven officers that fired their weapons and they have been placed on administrative leave with pay. The GBI will be handling the investigation.
