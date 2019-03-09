Rescue group caring for 10 seized Columbia County horses

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - Animal services say they don’t know where all the horses on this property came from but they do say they told Jose Reveron-George not to accumulate any more last Summer. Many neighbors, like Ruth Nugent, are happy to see these horses find greener pastures.
She said three horses gave birth in her backyard.
“Well, It’s really great because many of us on this street have been calling for a year to try to do something about this and kind of gotten the runaround,” said Ruth Nugent, a neighbor.
Investigators said Reveron-George and his longtime girlfriend kept these horses cramped on three of 52 total acres. They said Reveron-George told them he ran a rescue organization, then later claimed he’s a trainer.
“I’ve been a police officer now for nearly 27 years and never had to be a cowboy before,” said Investigator Ken Waller.
The lead investigator, animal services and an equine rescue group corralled 10 horses that will be quarantined. Reveron-George’s business partner’s arranged to pick up 15 horses by next week.
Agencies involved said the case has been demanding.
Columbia County Animal Services Field Supervisor Jeremy Ford explained, “We were fortunate enough - the maintenance department let us bring a water vehicle out to make sure we had fresh water all the time. So, you know, just think about gallons of water, you’re talking about hay every dingle day. I mean, it really does add up quick."
He added that response time to other animal incidents suffered but they’re sad to see the horses go.
Over the weekend, Columbia County Animal Services plans to give the animals food and water, the Department of Agriculture is expected to take the stallions by Monday and by Tuesday the animals should all be gone from this property.
People have been driving past the property- inquirig about how they can get a horse. The rescue group and sheriff’s office said per a judge order, the horses cannot be sold.
