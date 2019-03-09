Loved ones respond to death of 24-year-old Richmond County mother

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Friends and family mourn the loss of 24-year-old Karrie Braswell, after hearing she was found dead on a home on April Drive on Thursday, March 7.
Brooke Glabas, Braswell’s friend of 10 years, said, “I never pictured that she would be gone like this." The mother of two died after being shot, according to Richmond County Coroner. “She was a good person. She was a good mom. We’re all just really shocked, and I think that comes along with any type of death," Glabas said.
The death has been called “suspicious” by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Heather Joyner, Braswell’s friend since kindergarten, said, “I want to find out exactly what happened.” Crime scene investigators could be seen pulling bags of evidence out of the home Friday morning.
Rumors about what may have happened are circulating around the community between neighbors and on social media. Friends tell FOX 54 their primary concern is Braswell’s two young children. Joyner said, “That’s the main thing, her kids need to be taken care of.” Glabas added, “She leaves behind two beautiful children to carry on her legacy, and now that’s all that matters is them.”
Joyner said, “Me and her became best friends, and she became a part of our family.” As the friends looked back through pictures and memories, they wiped away tears. Glabas, recalling times with Braswell, said, “We were like little girls, just giggling about nothing, nonsense.”
In the coming days and weeks, they hope for more clarity on what happened. Joyner said, “She definitely deserves some justice.” The friends added that getting closure will be hard. Glabas said, “Even if we got answers, we never will truly know.”
The investigation is ongoing. Braswell’s body was sent to GBI for autopsy. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the report will not be back until sometime next week.
