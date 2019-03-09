Hundreds participate in 2019 CSRA Heart Walk

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Fighting heart disease and stroke is the mission of hundreds of people in the CSRA. Who participated in the American Heart Association’s 2019 CSRA Heart Walk.
It’s the organization’s largest fundraiser raising money for research to save lives. The diseases are leading causes of death in America.
“So many millions of Americans live with heart disease and stroke, or have lost their battle. Today we walk for them. Today we raise funds for them," said Michelle Harper-Meriwether, president of Journey of Joy Walking Movement.
The organization’s more than halfway towards the goal of raising $800,000. If you missed this event, CLICK HERE to connect with resources.
