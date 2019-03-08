Warmer Temps on the way for the weekend!

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected ahead of the front by late Sunday. The Front may stall near the area into early next week. Wide range of temperatures possible Friday and Saturday as weak wedge conditions develop in the South Carolina Piedmont north of the Front. Above normal temperatures expected late in the weekend ahead of the next cold front. A deep closed upper low will lift northeastward from the Central Plains into the Great Lakes region Saturday night and then into eastern Canada on Sunday pushing a cold front into the forecast area by Sunday evening. There are some ingredient in place for convection but severe weather threat appears limited as the best moisture flux and wind shear shift through the area Sunday morning and out of the region by the time the axis of highest precipitable water values and instability arrive with the front late afternoon. Most of the upper dynamics will be well north of the forecast area as well leaving the frontal boundary as the primary forcing element.