Warmer Temps on the way for the weekend!

(WFXG) - Cold and dry high pressure over the region will shift northeast to the Mid-Atlantic overnight. Moisture will increase across the area Friday into Saturday resulting in a few showers along a weak frontal boundary. As a strong Low pressure system develops in the upper Midwest over the weekend, a cold front will approach the Carolinas and Georgia.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are expected ahead of the front by late Sunday. The Front may stall near the area into early next week. Wide range of temperatures possible Friday and Saturday as weak wedge conditions develop in the South Carolina Piedmont north of the Front. Above normal temperatures expected late in the weekend ahead of the next cold front. A deep closed upper low will lift northeastward from the Central Plains into the Great Lakes region Saturday night and then into eastern Canada on Sunday pushing a cold front into the forecast area by Sunday evening. There are some ingredient in place for convection but severe weather threat appears limited as the best moisture flux and wind shear shift through the area Sunday morning and out of the region by the time the axis of highest precipitable water values and instability arrive with the front late afternoon. Most of the upper dynamics will be well north of the forecast area as well leaving the frontal boundary as the primary forcing element.
Will continue to carry high chance to low likely pops with the highest pops in the southeastern portion of the forecast area during the evening hours. Temperatures will be above normal both Saturday and Sunday with Sunday being the warmer of the two days with highs well into the 70s. There is much uncertainty with Saturday temperatures across the northern portion of the forecast area due to potential weak wedge conditions developing.
