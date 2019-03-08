Turn clocks ahead one hour and check your smoke detector batteries this weekend

(WFXG) - Daylight saving time starts this weekend. In addition to turning your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night, it’s also a good time to test the batteries in your smoke alarms.
“It’s important for everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are working correctly,” said Louise Welch Williams, regional chief executive officer, Palmetto SC Region. “A disaster like a home fire can happen at any time. We urge people to take these steps now and know what they should do if an emergency occurs.”
- Check smoke alarm batteries. Test smoke alarms once a month. Change the batteries at least once a year – if your model requires it. Place smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms.
- Install smoke alarms. If someone doesn’t have smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.
- Practice an escape plan. Make sure everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.
- Get a kit. Keep disaster supplies in an easy-to-carry bag to use at home or carry in case ordered to evacuate.
- Make a plan. Have all household members plan what steps they should take if an emergency occurs.
- Be informed. Learn what emergencies can occur in the area and how officials notify residents should a disaster occur.
People can download the all-inclusive Red Cross Emergency app which combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep the user safe. And there is a special mobile app - Monster Guard - designed for kids, teaching them to prepare for emergencies at home by playing an engaging game. Users can find the apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.
