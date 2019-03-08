Tickets now available for 2019 Pacers & Polo

AIKEN (WFXG) - Tickets are available for the 16th annual Pacers and Polo match scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 30, at 1:00 p.m., on the Powderhouse Polo Field in Aiken. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and the polo match begins at 1:00 p.m.
Proceeds from the event, which makes up the third leg of Aiken’s Triple Crown, go toward scholarships for USC Aiken students.
For the first time in the match’s history, the USC Aiken Polo Team, coached by Tiger Kneece, will participate in the game.
• Tickets: General admission tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children in advance. At the gate, general admission tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. General admission tickets are available in advance at All-Star Tents and Events in Graniteville, USC Aiken Athletic Department, located in the Convocation Center, H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, and Lionel Smith.
VIP Hospitality Tent tickets are $70 if purchased by March 15. Otherwise, tent tickets are $85. VIP Hospitality Tent tickets will be available at the gate. VIP tickets include a buffet lunch hosted by Dr. Sandra Jordan, USC Aiken chancellor, railside VIP viewing and seating, parking, and an open bar. For information or to purchase VIP Hospitality Tent tickets, call 803-641-3518.
• Parking: General admission parking is $5 per car and includes one souvenir program. Reserved railside parking spaces are $100 each, and the price includes four tickets. To reserve a railside parking space, call the USC Aiken Athletic Department at 803-641-3331.
• Rain date: Sunday, March 31. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Polo match begins at 3 p.m.
For more information, including inclement weather updates, visit www.usca.edu/pacersandpolo.
