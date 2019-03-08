Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating suspicious death on April Drive

RICHMOND COUNTY (WFXG) - Richmond County investigators and the Coroners office are investigating a suspicious death that occurred a residence on the 2800 Block of April Drive.
Just last night, deputies were called to the scene in reference to a shooting around 8 p.m. Upon arrival they found 24-year-old, Karrie Braswell dead as a result of a gunshot wound. Investigators are currently working to determine the cause of the incident. According to the Coroner’s Office, Braswell has been sent to the GBI for an autopsy.
