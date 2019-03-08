RCSO Deputy won’t be charged in officer involved shooting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A Richmond County Sheriffs Deputy will not be charged in a fatal officer involved shooting four months ago. That’s according to District Attorney Natalie Paine.
After being stabbed by a suspect, 25-year-old Deputy Stephan Psillos fired his weapon, killing 24-year-old Jack Darrel Fields, of El Paso, Texas.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Psillos was called to the Residence Inn on Marks Road for a “trouble with subject” call on November 2018. Authorities say Psillos was stabbed several times while trying to arrest Fields. Psillos then fired his weapon, hitting and killing Fields.
The deputy was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, and has since recovered, according to deputies.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation became the lead agency on the investigation of the incident. In the months since, FOX 54 has followed up with GBI on the status of that investigation. When GBI finished their report, it was sent to District Attorney Natalie Paine. The district attorney’s office tells FOX 54 they will not be prosecuting Deputy Psillos.
FOX 54 has also contacted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on multiple platforms, to ask if Psillos will be returning to the field. The Sheriff’s Office has not answered our question yet.
