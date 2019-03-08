President Trump lands in Lee County, AL to tour tornado damage

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - President Donald Trump stepped off Air Force One at Fort Benning in Georgia Friday morning before switching over to Marine One for the short helicopter ride west to Lee County, Alabama.
The president and First Lady Melania Trump were in the air for about 30 minutes for the 44 mile trip to Auburn University Regional Airport. While in the air, the couple got an aerial look at the devastation that claimed 23 lives in southern Lee County.
The couple is greeting Alabama representatives, including Gov. Kay Ivey, before taking a vehicle to the Beauregard area where they’ll tour damage and talk with victims.
Also along for the tour are local representatives like Rep. Mike Rogers and U.S. Senators Richard Shelby and Doug Jones. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, as well as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirsten Nielsen, have also been seen among those stepping off Air Force One.
Below is the current schedule for the president’s trip:
- 8:20 a.m. : Depart the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews
- 8:30 a.m.: Arrive at Joint Base Andrews
- 8:40 a.m.: Depart Washington, D.C., en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 10:30 a.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 10:40 a.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Lee County, AL
- 11:05 a.m.: Arrive at Auburn University Regional Airport
- 1:35 p.m.: Depart Lee County, AL, en route to Fort Benning, GA
- 2 p.m.: Arrive at Lawson Army Airfield
- 2:10 p.m.: Depart Fort Benning, GA, en route to Palm Beach, FL
