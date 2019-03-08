Georgia Senate passes bill to incorporate computer science courses into school curriculum

ATLANTA (WFXG) - The Georgia Senate passed Senate Bill 108 to incorporate computer science courses into curricula for middle and high school students statewide. School systems will be able to phase in the computer science programs and the legislation also allows the courses to be “virtually proctored” so that each school system isn’t over-burdened with a requirement to hire additional teachers.
“Georgia is already the Silicon Valley of the South,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “However, my goal is for our state to be recognized as the Technology Capital of the entire East Coast. I’m fully committed to that vision and this legislation is a step towards preparing our students to meet the demands of a 21st century economy.”
Duncan has publicly stated his intention to pursue additional funding for teacher development and virtual infrastructure upgrades in future budgets.
SB 108 now heads to the Georgia House of Representatives for consideration.
