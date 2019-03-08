Electronic monitoring of sexually dangerous predators who have completed sentences ruled unconstitutional in Georgia

ATLANTA (WFXG) - On Monday, The Georgia Supreme Court ruled that part of the Georgia code on the state sexual offender registry was unconstitutional.
Effective immediately, law enforcement in Georgia is no longer able to electronically monitor for life an offender deemed by the State of Georgia to be a “sexually dangerous predator.” The ruling eliminates the continued electronic monitoring of these offenders once they complete their probation and/or parole sentences.
In Burke County, the Sheriff’s Office had monitored 2 sexually dangerous predators who had completed their probation/parole sentences. Electronic devices were removed from those 2 people on Thursday in order to comply with the Georgia Supreme Court ruling.
Burke County Chief Deputy Lewis C. Blanchard stated that regardless of the term of probation or parole, the sex offender does not cease to be a possible threat to others on the date his/her sentence expires. This decision removes the ability of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to electronically monitor the movement of sex offenders in the community who have been deemed by the State of Georgia to be a sexually dangerous predator.
The Georgia Supreme Court indicated legislative action would be needed to reverse the decision.
