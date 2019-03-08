Deputies sorting horses in Columbia County, after alleged abuse

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Grovetown to sort horses after a man has been charged with cruelty to animals. Jose Ramon Reveron-George has dozens of horses on his property that have been lacking care.
Deputies say 15 of those horses are going back to their owners. George was brought to his property to identify his horses and give the rest to their rightful owners. Animal advocacy groups will be retrieving those horses in the future.
