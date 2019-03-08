Daycare employee in North Augusta faces 5 felony charges toward a child

NORTH AUGUSTA (WFXG) - North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NADPS) charged a woman on Friday with five felony counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. Management with True Foundations Daycare in North Augusta reported incidents to deputies, which led to 57 year-old Wendi Nelson’s arrest.
According to NADPS, concerned employees contacted them earlier in the week which launched an investigation showing enough evidence to arrest and charge Nelson.
A complaint was filed on Monday, March 4, and the incident report states there is video surveillance footage showing Nelson picking up a child out of her seat and “carrying her to another table and throwing her to a seat and yelling in her face.”
Additionally, the report says the “director of True Foundations Daycare showed deputies video surveillance of multiple incidents involving different children and Nelson.”
According to the incident report, a supervisor at the daycare says Nelson has been terminated. Nelson was arrested Thursday afternoon and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.
This is an ongoing investigation.
