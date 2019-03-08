Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center making history with world’s smallest pacemaker

The pacemaker was implanted by Dr. Mehendra Mandawat, who has implanted thousands of pacemakers in his 25 years performing the surgery. The surgery is necessary for people who have damage to the electrical system of their heart. Dr. Mandaway explains, “Pacemakers will generate a beat of their own, and would regulate the heart back to normal.” Dr. Timothy Hall, the Deputy Chief of Staff at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, said, “This pace maker, which is the smallest one ever invented, is a good example of the kind of things we do to make sure we better serve the veterans.”