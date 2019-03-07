Rescue of girl from window ledge captured on camera

CANYON COUNTRY, CA (KTLA/CNN) - A California couple is in trouble with the law after leaving their child home alone.
Neighbors saw the girl on the window ledge and called for help. Witnesses recorded the rescue of the girl pressed against the window screen.
In the video, Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies plead with the child to get down.
"Go sit on your bed OK?" deputies can be heard saying to the girl. "Go to your bed."
Deputy Ben Sanchez was one of the first responders waiting below in case the screen gave way.
"I thought she was going to fall out," Sanchez said. "The thing was bending, and I was trying to figure out how to catch her and have the screen come down on me at the same time, make sure she didn't get tangled up in any of the wiring."
Neighbor Charla Marshall says she saw the girl in a similar predicament months before.
"I just told her to get down, 'Lay down baby,'" Marshall said. '''Mommy and daddy think you're asleep, lay down.'"
This time, however, the child was left home alone.
County fire officials forced their way in and pulled the child to safety.
The girl's mother, 28-year-old Lucia Romero, was arrested Wednesday, facing child endangerment charges.
"There's no reason or excuse to have a child that young to stay by themselves inside of a house," said neighbor Robert Sienfuegos.
Bail for the couple is set at $100,000 each before their first court appearances.
