Paine College competing in Home Depot Retool Your School Competition

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Paine College is looking to win the 2019 Home Depot “Retool Your School” Competition with help from the community.
The grant program “Retool Your School” created by Home Depot, awards the winning school with $50,000 to be used for any needed campus improvement of the school’s choice.
R. Wayne Woodson, Dean of Student Affairs and Enrollment told FOX 54 that if Paine College wins, the school would use the $50,000 to create a common outdoor patio area in front of the school’s cafeteria that students, faculty, and alumni would be free to use as a place of socialization and fellowship while on campus.
Voting is free and open to the public by way of social media and here.
If you want to help out, just log onto Twitter or Instagram and post using #Paine_RYS19 as many times as you like. Voting ends Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019.
