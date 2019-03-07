Freeze warning continues thru 9 am this morning

(WFXG) - Cold and dry high pressure will dominate through today with a warm front lifting north across the forecast area bringing a chance for showers Friday. A cold front will bring widespread showers and possibly thunderstorms Sunday. High pressure will be over the region through early this afternoon then slide eastward into the Atlantic Basin late this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures early this morning through around 9 am will remain at or below freezing and will keep the freeze warning in place through 9 am. Through the day dry air will remain in place keeping skies mostly clear with some cirrus crossing the region. As the center of the high pressure slides east of the area weak warm advection will begin and
combine with the sunny skies to produce afternoon high temperatures ranging from the mid 50s in the northern Midlands and Pee Dee to around 60 in the CSRA.
