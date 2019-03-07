Deputies with RCSO jumped in to help at a home fire

Corporal Trimmingham said another officer, Deputy Presberry, got to the house fire first. After hearing a voice screaming, “Get me out! Get me out!" the officer sprung into action. Deputy Presberry was able to get a woman out, but there was still one person inside. That’s when Corporal Trimmingham arrived, ready to help. “I went down on my knees and yelled if anyone was in the house. Nobody responded. I went down again and went inside the house and felt around, and I saw the unresponsive gentleman to my right, and pulled him out," he recalled. As Corporal Trimmingham got the man out of the house, he said another deputy pulled up and started performing CPR on the man.