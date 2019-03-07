Deputies with RCSO jumped in to help at a home fire

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A fire left a house on 10th Street condemned. FOX 54 first brought you the story of the fire during a morning newscast.
Two people were pulled out of the home by deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Corporal Eard Trimmingham, one of the responding officers, said, “We don’t consider ourselves heros. We’re just deputies.” He said as soon as they heard cries for help, thoughts of their safety went out the window. “Instinct comes on. You hear the noise, you hear the call for help, and everything else goes out your mind. Your safety and everything else is gone.”
Corporal Trimmingham said another officer, Deputy Presberry, got to the house fire first. After hearing a voice screaming, “Get me out! Get me out!" the officer sprung into action. Deputy Presberry was able to get a woman out, but there was still one person inside. That’s when Corporal Trimmingham arrived, ready to help. “I went down on my knees and yelled if anyone was in the house. Nobody responded. I went down again and went inside the house and felt around, and I saw the unresponsive gentleman to my right, and pulled him out," he recalled. As Corporal Trimmingham got the man out of the house, he said another deputy pulled up and started performing CPR on the man.
Augusta Fire arrived within minutes, and extinguished the fire quickly. Corporal Trimmingham said they thanked the deputies for being there and helping, even offering them a job. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but Corporal Trimmingham heard good news on his condition when he checked up on him. “They said he was stable, and will make a full recovery. It might take a while, but he’s pulling through.”
None of the officers were taken to the hospital or suffered injuries in their rescue attempt. Augusta Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.