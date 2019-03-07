City leaders say keeping the Lock and Dam is vital for development and property value

AUGUSTA, NORTH AUGUSTA (WFXG) -
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has plans to lower water levels at the Savannah River and it is sparking collaboration between Augusta and North Augusta. The two cities have teamed up and have hired two consulting firms. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently released how they came up with the cost so the consultants will be examining around 1800 documents to better understand. The study in turn may help them to see if the construction can be done cheaper and help the cities respond with technical answers and not opinions.
While organizers say North Augusta is recently more active in this project, Councilman Fletcher Dickert says the city has been involved for years. The roadblock is getting South Carolina political leaders to back it because it is a Georgia project. North Augusta Council believes maintaining the pool is vital for North Augusta and all of their Riverfront development and property value.
“The city of North Augusta has borrowed seventy to eighty million dollars to help fund a public private partnership with Riverside village that would be detrimental to that development not having a river but having a creek out there. It’s not Creekside village its Riverside village," explains Councilman Dickert.
“This is a quality of life issue and a lot of it is a safety issue too. I mean, lowering the pool as much as they are proposing is going to be hazardous to recreational users,” says Tom Wiedmeier.
Augusta and North Augusta leaders says the river provides so much activity for so many events like the Iron Man and boat races. From Dickerts’ understanding these annual events will not be able to happen if the Corps goes through with their plan.
