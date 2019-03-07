City leaders say keeping the Lock and Dam is vital for development and property value

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has plans to lower water levels at the Savannah River and it is sparking collaboration between Augusta and North Augusta. The two cities have teamed up and have hired two consulting firms. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently released how they came up with the cost so the consultants will be examining around 1800 documents to better understand. The study in turn may help them to see if the construction can be done cheaper and help the cities respond with technical answers and not opinions.