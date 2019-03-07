CCU student charged with sexually assaulting woman

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested Wednesday after allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman last month.
Christopher Anthony Campone, 22, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
On Feb. 25, a detective with Conway police interviewed the victim at Conway Medical Center, according to a police report. The victim reportedly told the detective she was sexually assaulted the previous day at Patriots Hollow apartments.
Police say evidence was collected following the victim’s examination at the hospital. According to the report, police then photographed the scene and collected evidence from the apartment.
Conway police met with Campone at the Coastal Carolina University Department of Public Safety building after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the report states. He was then taken into custody.
CCU spokesperson Martha Hunn confirmed to WMBF News that Campone is a student at the school.
Campone is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
