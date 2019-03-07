Augusta University hosts Junior Model United Nations Conference

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta University hosted their annual Junior Model United Nations Conference on Wednesday, March 6. The event brings in middle school students from the area to simulate a UN conference.
This year, 170 students spent the day participating. They were put into groups representing 81 countries, and worked to pass resolutions for the topic of migration and refugees.
Students held the stances and opinions of the nation they were representing throughout the conference. Professors at AU say this is the perfect age group to have the event with, as social studies and international relations become important in middle school. Dr. Craig Albert, Associate Professor of Political Science at Augusta University, said, "Hands on, experiential learning really gets into the mind of students so they get to practice what they’re reading. So, it’s so much better for learning, because they don’t just read it and think ‘oh, this is so boring history,’ they can practice it on a hands on level so they’ll learn the lessons forever.”
Dr. Albert also says the kids grow confidence from having to argue points in front of the rest of the students. AU starts planning the event in August, so be on the look out for an email around that time if you have students you’d like to sign up.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.