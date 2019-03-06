3 sailors stationed at Ft. Gordon charged with rape

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Three Navy sailors stationed at Ft. Gordon have been charged with rape.
On Mar. 4, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) began investigating an alleged sexual assault that happened at a house party in Richmond County the day before. It was reported that an 18-year-old woman was assaulted by three men who were guests at the party. The victim was treated at a local hospital, where officials noted a number of injuries to er body.
The men were identified by other guests as 24-year-old Michael Billington, 24-year-old Teddy Diake, and 24-year-old Jonathan Augustus. All 3 men are Navy sailors stationed at Ft. Gordon.
The suspects were brought in for questioning by the sheriff’s office and NCIS. They were later arrested and charged with rape and aggravated sodomy.
