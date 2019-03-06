Martinez Elementary now STEM-certified

Martinez Elementary School (Lex Juarez)
By J. Bryan Randall | March 6, 2019 at 2:10 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 2:10 PM

MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) - Martinez Elementary School has become the elementary school in Columbia County to become STEM-certified.

The school has been working toward this achievement for 4 years and it was finally made official Wednesday afternoon. Students and staff cheered as Principal White made the announcement over the school’s intercom. A committee evaluated the school Wednesday and awarded the certification in front of the principal, superintendent, assistant superintendent, and others.

According to Principal White, the closest STEM-certified elementary schools are in the Athens and Savannah areas.

