Freeze Warning in effect until 10 am this morning

(WFXG) - A dry and cold air mass will dominate through Thursday. Below freezing low temperatures will occur. Arctic high pressure will continue to build eastward today with colder and much drier air will filtering into the region. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the forecast area through this morning.
Clearing skies, light winds, and dry air have already allowed temperatures to drop to near freezing at many locations north and west. As the pressure gradient weakens toward daybreak with winds weakening, temperatures will continue to fall, bottoming out in the middle 20s. Dewpoint temperatures have dropped into the teens in most locations are expected to drop into the single digits by this afternoon. Precipitable water values will be less than a quarter inch today. Despite full insolation, high temperatures are only
forecast in the upper 40s to lower 50s which is around 15 degrees below normal for early March.
g-class
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.