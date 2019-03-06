Freeze Warning in effect until 10 am this morning

Clearing skies, light winds, and dry air have already allowed temperatures to drop to near freezing at many locations north and west. As the pressure gradient weakens toward daybreak with winds weakening, temperatures will continue to fall, bottoming out in the middle 20s. Dewpoint temperatures have dropped into the teens in most locations are expected to drop into the single digits by this afternoon. Precipitable water values will be less than a quarter inch today. Despite full insolation, high temperatures are only