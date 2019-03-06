Doctors say they’re seeing more strokes in younger people

(WFXG) - Actor Luke Perry’s death has brought shock throughout the nation. According to doctors, it’s becoming more common to see strokes in younger people.
Doctors consider younger people to be anyone under the age of 45. Dr. Jeffrey Switzer, at Augusta University, says it might be happening to healthy, young people because of illicit drug use or holes in the heart. Dr. Switzer says the most important is knowing the signs of a stroke.
“Any one of those three symptoms: facial droop, weakness of one side, of the arm, slurring of the speech, any of those should prompt someone to call 911,” Dr. Switzer said.
If you see or experience any symptoms yourself, make sure to call 911 immediately and get checked out. Some of the causes of strokes include high blood pressure, obesity and smoking.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.