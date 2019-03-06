Bridge repair work causing delays on I-20

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Delays are expected to continue on I-20 Wednesday morning as traffic will be down to one lane westbound starting at 9:00 a.m. near Exit 1 in South Carolina. Crews are working to repair a damaged concrete railing on the westbound Savannah River Bridge.
An investigation started when law enforcement made the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) aware of the damaged railing Friday, but as of right now, they don’t know what happened. They said it was likely an accident but there were no incident reports filed.
In January, crews started the process for replacement and widening of I-20 in that area with some drilling.
Kyle Collins, GDOT District communications specialist, said: “Folks should see late summer early fall some constructive activity and mobilization of those crews and that’s going to be a wide scale project and should be complete by spring 2022 its going to give us new structure and a lot more space to prevent incidents like this from happening.”
Repairs are expected to be completed Thursday with no delays.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.