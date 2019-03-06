Almost 40 dogs transported from Augusta Animal Service

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Roman McConn waved goodbye to two transport trucks outside of Augusta Animal Service on Tuesday, March 5, as 39 furry friends headed to New Jersey and New York to find their forever homes.
This was the largest transport that Roman and Project Freedom Ride coordinated out of Augusta, as well as both their first transport to the northeast and their first with mothers and their puppies. Roman said, “This will get us way over 1,500 (dogs saved) now.” Roman’s mom, Jennifer McConn, said, “I would love to get this many or more out each month, that would be great.”
At Augusta Animal Services, 125 dogs will be held at any given time. More transports would save more lives than just the dogs being moved. “Transports like this are not only good for the dogs leaving, but it’s good for the dogs here too because it makes space, it helps buy time,” McConn added.
Many of the dogs who left on Tuesday will arrive Wednesday to families waiting for them. McConn said, “We promoted the dogs on our Facebook page about a week ago.” That led to people calling those shelters and filling out applications for adoption. Dione Sackman, owner of Turbo Tails Transport, said, “I think these dogs are extremely lucky to be getting on this transport to go to the northeast.”
McConn is already beginning to plan and coordinate another transport. She said they have already started picking out dogs who will go next.
