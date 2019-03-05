Tornado swept through Columbia County leaving path of destruction

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - An EF-2 tornado swept through the area, causing significant damage in some areas. Officials with the National Weather Service came out to assess damage early Monday morning. They started in Columbia County, where they say the tornado first touched down and made it’s way up and into Edgefield County.
In Columbia County, no injuries were reported from the storm. However, community members told FOX 54 reporter Lex Juarez they had to run to basements and closets while the storm was coming through. Andy Howell and his family were watching the news as the tornado touched down Sunday night in his neighborhood. “I thought it had missed us to the north, but as you can see it didn’t. We could hear it coming, so I yelled to my son and wife to get to the basement," he said.
Seconds after making it to the basement, Howell said they could hear the roof being torn off their home, and saw debris flying through the backyard. “It happened very fast,” Howell said.
Richard Okulski with the National Weather Service said, “There is indication that it did skip, that the funnel touched down in locations then continued on.” About four miles away from Howell’s house, the tornado left more damage in neighborhoods off of William Few Parkway.
Johnathan Gettel, who had damage to his truck, said, “It sounded like a knock. I went to check, and the trees were almost parallel to the ground.” At that point, he took his infant and hid in a closet under the stairs. He said about five or ten seconds later, it had passed."
Okulski said, “They took the action that you should take, given the nature of the tornado.” He said to make sure you check the National Weather Service website for tips on staying safe during storms, as this is only the beginning of severe weather season.
