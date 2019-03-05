Tornado swept through Columbia County leaving path of destruction

In Columbia County, no injuries were reported from the storm. However, community members told FOX 54 reporter Lex Juarez they had to run to basements and closets while the storm was coming through. Andy Howell and his family were watching the news as the tornado touched down Sunday night in his neighborhood. “I thought it had missed us to the north, but as you can see it didn’t. We could hear it coming, so I yelled to my son and wife to get to the basement," he said.