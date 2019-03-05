Police looking for missing Richmond County man

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that has been missing since Feb. 25. Joseph Hancock was last seen by his case worker on Feb. 25 at noon on the 1000 block of Greene Street.
Hancock is 55-years-old and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He has schizophrenia and his clothing description is unknown.
If you have any information on Hancock please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080
