Update: Pershing Drive drive-by

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - One man involved in the Pershing Drive drive-by shooting is behind bars. 21-year-old Deangilo Drayton turned himself into North Augusta public safety around 10 a.m. Monday, March 4.
Investigators have been looking for Drayton and 19-year-old Caleb Johnson. Both were injured in the drive-by on February 19, and police have been unable to locate them since. Although Drayton turned himself in, North Augusta Public Safety officials say he is being uncooperative with the investigation.
Drayton is currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center for unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a stolen handgun (stolen from Aiken Department of Public Safety) and discharging a firearm into a vehicle. He attended a bond hearing at 3 p.m. on Monday and was denied bond. No further court dates have been set.
Investigators continue to look for Johnson, and ask for anyone with information on where he is to contact North Augusta Public Safety.
